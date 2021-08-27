NCC Ready For 5G Deployment – Danbatta

By Etuka Sunday

Shortly after the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami revealed the Federal Government’s position on the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the Commission is ready for the implementation of the government’s decision.

The EVC also lauded the thriving healthy competition in the telecommunications industry, which he said has driven down the prices of data in the country.

Fielding questions from the newly posted Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, mni during a presentation today in Abuja the NCC boss observed that the Commission as a Federal agency has always aligned its position and plan with the Federal Government.

“On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the Federal Government’s position to deploy as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high. There’s an auction committee for 5G with a deployment plan ready. As you know, without a plan you cannot have a successful deployment.”

“All we are asking is additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC). Of course some of these spectrums are ready but we have to get the Federal Government’s approval to go ahead with the auctions,” he explained.

The EVC’s presentation touched on the enabling laws and mandates of the Commission, its structure as well his scorecards among others.

Intimating the new Permanent Secretary on the forthcoming book launch of the Commission scheduled to take place next month, the EVC noted that the book, which is technical in nature, will provide more insight into the workings of NCC under his watch.

“I have spoken about the first Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), comprising 8 agenda items. The SVP has come to the end and we have written a book providing documented progress we have made while implementing it. I am pleased to inform you that the book will be unveiled on 7th September, 2021,” he disclosed.

While commending Dr. Pantami for his efforts toward resolving some of the perennial challenges in the industry especially the Right of Way (RoW) charges, Danbatta urged governments at every level in Nigeria to respect the resolution of the National Economic Council on the harmonized RoW charges, to enable the industry to continue to grow and prosper.

“The Commission will continue to put in its best in the discharge of its mandate, especially in facilitating the deployment of broadband infrastructure, which is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and national development.”

“It’s our belief also that the communications industry, under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, will experience more quantum leap and retain its current flagship role in the telecommunication space,” he pointed out.