NCAC partners NYSC on skills acquisition for youths

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has partnered National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on better ways to provide skills for Nigerian youths.

Speaking yesterday at the headquarters of the NCAC in Abuja, the Director General, Otunba Runsewe said the cooperation was necessary to help youths in the country.

Runsewe, said when youths are self reliant, they will be able to effectively cater for themselves.

He attributed rise in crimes across the country to idleness. “If we are able to equip them with skills, they will stay away from these crimes and be useful to themselves.

“I see this day as a historic moment because the two agencies are working in areas that will better the youths of this country. Both of us deal with youths and it is very significant that we are partnering to give our youths a better future.”

He boasted that the NCAC recently trained over two million people across the country on various skills.

Speaking earlier, the DG NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said he was at the headquarters of the NCAC to seek partnership on how to better equip the corps members with skills.

He said the NCAC which shares the same history with the NYSC could use its experts to trains Corps members on performing arts.

He said the NCAC has the best hands in performing arts and crafts, which will be very useful for corps members.

He added that the NYSC is working on a film which will reveal a lot.

