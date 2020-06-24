NCAA receives AU recognition for tackling COVID-19

Share This





















The African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) has singled out the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for recognition in the industry’s fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued by Mr James Odaudu, Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, on Tuesday in Abuja, quoted a letter sent to NCAA by the Regional aviation regulatory body as saying that NCAA excelled over others.

According to the letter, NCAA is the only state civil aviation regulator recognised for its significant contribution to the African Union Commission High Level Task Force (HLTF) on COVID-19.

“AFCAC’s Secretary General, Tefera Mekonen, on behalf of the commission, recognised and thanked the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu.

“The commission further thanked the Authority’s General Manager of Aeromedical Services for its significant contribution to the work of the AUC Task Force,’’ it said.

The letter said NCAA DG chaired the ECOWAS experts committee on transport, trade and logistics that developed a report, submitted to the ministerial committee chaired by the Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

It said HLTF was set up in recognition of the need to have a strategic and coordinated response to COVID-19 impacts on the African aviation sector, under the leadership of the African Union and coordinated by AFCAC.

“HLTF brought together all African aviation stakeholders including ICAO, AFRAA, Airports Council International-Africa, IATA-Africa, CANSO-Africa, Africa Centre for Disease Control, RECs, UNECA and AFI group.

“In order to address the different evolving phases of the pandemic to the African aviation sector, the HLTF addresses the short, medium and long term restart and recovery of the aviation sector.’’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...