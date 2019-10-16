NBTS partners ministry of works, housing on free blood donation

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The National Blood Transfusion Service(NBTS),has called for the support of the Ministry of Works and Housing in voluntary donation of blood.

Dr Oluwatoyin Smith, the National Coordinator of the service, made this call also in a courtesy visit to the minister.

Smith said the team was solicited for a blood collection centre to be established in the ministry where the staff could voluntarily donate blood.

She disclosed that because of the importance of the organization, Government planned to make it a full commission “A bill to establish National Blood Transfusion Service has passed its first reading and about to undergo the second reading very soon at the National Assembly.”

she stated that it was part of their mandate to sensitize and create awareness on the need for voluntary blood donation,pointing out that they collect blood from low risk population and screen it before transfusion.

The National coordinator urged everyone to imbibe the culture of donating blood voluntarily,saying that, “everyone here is eligible to donate blood.”

“The blood donation can be donated voluntarily from age 18 to 60.Every 3months men can donate and in every 4month women can donate. In order to have adequate supply of blood to all Nigeria .

In his Responding,Fashola promised to support the service in its bid to sensitise the staff on the importance of blood donation.

“It is important to have a blood bank ready for use in case of emergencies, blood is a universal thing and binds all humanity.’’

He said “ it was Government responsibility to ensure that there was always safe and screened blood availablefor emergencies.

“On behalf of my Ministry, government and Nigerians, I thank you for the leadership role you are playing for safety of human lives.”he emphasized .