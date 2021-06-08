National News

NBC stops TV, radio stations from using Twitter

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Desist from using twitter, NBC warns broadcast stations
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
AHBN tasks FG on efficient, transparent use of ₦500 billion COVID-19 stimulus fund https://t.co/Ho0Z9kEyjX₦500-bill… https://t.co/7YWSLqLu5S
7 hours ago
We’ll do everything in our power to stop vandalization of public infrastructure – Lai https://t.co/YxZKixv1qC
7 hours ago
NSCDC boss deploys female squad to safeguard schools https://t.co/2pGzGKgjP1
7 hours ago
PDP rejects Ganduje’s claim more govs plan to join APC https://t.co/FsGFRQHNVe
1 day ago
Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants with qualification in education to classrooms https://t.co/dv4U07Ap7h
1 day ago
We Are Social Too