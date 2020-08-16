NBC imposes N5m fine on Nigeria Info 99.3FM

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has imposed a fine of N5m on Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos for allowing its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views.

The fine was announced in a statement issued by the management of the NBC yesterday.

The NBC accused the radio station, which is privately owned of allegedly providing its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime, public disorder.

A former Presidential aspirant and retired Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, while speaking on the radio station alleged that an unnamed State Governor in the northern part of the country is a commander of the deadly insurgent group, Book Haram among other things.

However, the regulatory body warned that no Broadcast Station should be used to promote personal or sectional interests at the expense of the people.

The NBC’s statement reads in part, “The National Broadcasting Commission has noted with grave concern, the unprofessional conduct of Nigeria Info 99.3FM, Lagos, in the handling of the Programme, ‘Morning Cross Fire’, aired on August 10, 2020, between 8.30am and 9.00am.

“The station provided its platform for the guest, Dr. Mailafia Obadiah, to promote unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite to crime and lead to public disorder.

“The Commission, again, wishes to reiterate that Broadcasters hold Licenses in trust for the people.

“Therefore, no Broadcast Station should be used, to promote personal or sectional interests at the expense of the people.

“Dr. Mailafia Obadia’s comments on the ‘Southern Kaduna Crisis’ were devoid of facts and by broadcasting same to the public, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, is in violation of the following sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code:

“3.1.1 No broadcast shall encourage or incite to crime, lead to public disorder or hate, be repugnant to public feelings or contain offensive reference to any person or organisation, alive or dead or generally be disrespectful to human dignity;

“3.1.2 Broadcasting shall promote human dignity, therefore, hate speech is prohibited;

“3.3.1 (a) The broadcaster shall ensure that any information given in a programme, in whatever form, is accurate;

“3.3.3.1(b) The Broadcaster shall ensure that all sides to any issue of public interest are equitably presented for fairness and balance;

“3.11.1(a) The broadcaster shall ensure that language or scene likely to encourage or incite to crime, or lead to disorder, is not broadcast”, it said.

