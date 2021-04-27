NBC fine against Channels TV is draconian, says PDP

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the reported fine of N5m slammed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Channels Television over alleged violation of broadcasting code, as draconian.

The PDP stressed that without prejudice to the issues raised against Channels Television, the reported hasty clamp down, without the benefit of caution, is suggestive of intolerance and high-handedness by the regulatory body.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

According to the statement, “Our party is worried that such disposition could be counter-productive and heighten the already tensed situation in our nation at this critical time.

“The PDP therefore urges the NBC to review the punitive measure on the media house as well as scale up system-friendly measure that will ensure best practices in information dissemination in our country”, it said.