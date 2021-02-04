NBA to boycott courts over attack on judges, lawyers

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Birnin Kebbi branch of the Nigerian Bar Association has resolved to boycott all courts in the state following the unlawful activities and lingering impasse of ‘Yan Sakai, in Zuru Emirate Council.

This decision was informed sequel to attacks both lawyers and judges are facing in the state by the group.

This was contained in a communique signed by the branch Chairman, Kabiru Aliyu, and the Secretary, Aminu Hassan, after an emergency congress meeting which was held recently and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement accused the group of land grabbing, abduction, torture, threat to kill amongst others.

The NBA also resolved and marked as Annexure ‘NBA 1’ that It is noteworthy that the Association had made several efforts to ensure that all the stakeholders in the Administration of Justice and Kebbi State Government take necessary steps in curtailing the unlawful activity and lingering impasse of ‘Yan Sakai who crossed all the boundaries of Rule of Law, including resort to extra-judicial killings but to no avail.

“The ‘Yan Sakai is an armed ethnic militia in Zuru Emirate established as a Vigilante group with the sole objective of curtailing the activities of bandtits, abductors and cattle rustlers in the Emirate. However, the group has no regulations to guide and control its activities. Therefore, the group metamorphosed into something else thereby usurping the powers of constitutted authorities by arresting, investigating, adjudicating and extra judicial executions. The group sits on appeal to cases already adjudicated upon by the High Court and Court of Appeal”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...