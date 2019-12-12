NBA, Mac-Arthur sensitize Kano residents on ACJA 2015

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has said the sensitization exercise on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, held in Kano State was to acquaint the people of the state with the law.

The NBA, at a one- day State Validation Public Forum on the domestication and Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Legislation in states that the program was also an avenue for the participants to interrogate the law

President of the association, Mr Paul Usoro, represented by Mr. Lawal Habeeb, Assistant Publicity Secretary, said the views harvested at the sensitization forum will be a great resource to Kano State, when it wants to review the law.

According to a statement from the NBA, he did an overview of the Project and emphasized that the objective of the programme was to sensitize people on the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

The highlight of the Programme was the keynote presentation by Mr Nuhu Musa Idris, Deputy Dean Faculty of Law, Bayero University, Kano State.

He spoke on the topic “An Overview on the key Innovative Provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law Kano State, 2019”

According to him, the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Kano State 2019 is divided into 48 parts with 475 sections.

The Keynote presenter said the reform of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act should be seen as a bold and courageous attempt to improve the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

He said the realization of effective Criminal Justice System is fundamental to democratic governance and the rule of law.

‘’However, the criminal justice institutions will be highly challenged by the provisions of the ACJL. Therefore there is the need to develop skills and performance culture of the personnel charged with the responsibility to implement the provisions of the Law’’, he said.