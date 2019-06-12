NBA boycott stalls trial of Edo murder suspect

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The trial of the chairman of outlawed Community Development Association, Monday Edegbe on Tuesday suffered setback over withdrawal of legal service for the accused persons charged with heinous crimes by the Nigeria Bar Association.

The Benin branch of NBA had in April 2019, barred its members from defending suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and other grievous crimes, citing “incessant kidnappings and murder” by hoodlums in the state.

The hearing of the suit marked, B/CD/204C/2019 at the Benin High court presided over by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, was on Tuesday adjourned to June 28, 2019 for trial.

Meanwhile, the accused (Monday Edegbe) had been arraigned in charge No. B/CD/204C/2019 on a Nine Count charge before Ohimai Obiagele on issues bothering on murder, conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful damage of property as thuggery in Uniaro Community in the State.

These offences at considered under Section 324, 319, Section 1(2) (a), 451 and 42/of the Criminal Code At Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

However, the accused is yet to take his plea on any of the Count charge.

It would be recalled that the said accused and ten others (now at large), were alleged to have murdered a 59-year-old female farmer, Mrs. Mercy Iserhienrhien Nosakhare at Uniaro Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State by giving her a head-boot in her chest.

The accused was a former youth leader (Okaevbo) of Uniaro Community and former chairman of the outlawed Community Development Association (CDA) in Edo State.