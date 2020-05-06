Navy suspends resumption of new recruits

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military Tuesday suspended the resumption for training of successful candidates of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 30.

The military in a statement issued by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the candidates were initially scheduled to commence training at the NNBTS, Onne Port-Harcourt, Rivers State on 8 May 2020.

“However, this resumption date is no longer feasible in view of the current national efforts at containing the spread of COVID-19.”

