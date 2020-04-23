Navy rescues crew from burning fishing trawler

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military has said that the Nigerian Navy in Lagos on Tuesday, rescued three Beninoise after their fishing vessel caught fire at the Lagos anchorage.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the crew were rescued by the Nigerian Navy Ship BINI after a distress call was sent out at past midnight on April 21.

“On arrival at the scene, the fishing boat with a call sign Short Tail was completely engulfed by fire, one of the crew member was severely burnt in the incident. The crew members who could not communicate in English were given first aid at the naval Base Medical Centre where they were stabilized and treated.”

