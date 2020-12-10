Navy decorates 19 Rear Admirals

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Navy has decorated 19 Rear Admirals recently promoted from the ranks of Commodores.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, charged the officers up their game in the fight against criminal in the country.

He said the Navy in collaboration with other security agencies is making inroads in the fight against illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft in the Niger-Delta region of the country.

“While there are significant achievements in the fight against this maritime crimes, there are some personnel still colluding with criminals to sabotage these efforts.

“Let me therefore say that any act of collusion with criminals or sabotage of measures emplaced to checkmate illegalities will be met with stiff sanctions in accordance with the law of the land”, he said.

He urged the newly promoted officers that “as leaders of the service, you are expected to be above board and ensure that your subordinates equally buy into the zero-tolerance stance of the NN against all forms of illegalities and criminalities at sea and ashore”

Also speaking, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), told the officers that reminded the officers that their new ranks is a call for more commitment and service.

“The Navy’s operating environment and the nation at large was rife with daunting security challenges including resource theft and sabotage of critical oil and gas supporting infrastructure.

“Your elevation to the 2 star flag rank is therefore a call for you to redouble your efforts and contribute your quota to the Navy’s resolve to rid the nation’s maritime domain from criminalities”.

