NAUS wants Prof. Abayomi Fashina investigated over alleged fraud, corruption

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The National Association Of Universities Student’s (NAUS) has called for the immediate removal Of the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Of Oye- Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Fashina over alleged fraud and massive corruption.

Senate President of the association, Comrade Ibrahim Muhammad Lawal, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said the association is calling on the federal government to investigate the case.

Lawal said, the call for removal of the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye- Ekiti became imperative owing to the fact that a lot of damaged has been done in the institution since he assumed office and hence the needful.

Speaking further, the student’s leader, said administrative failures, corruption and incompetence to run the affairs of the institution contributed hugely to the sad development being witnessed in the Citadel.

He said for the institution to regain its lost glory the Vice Chancellor who is arrow head of the institution must resigned and as well to save himself from national disgrace.

“We have documents of his misdoings, corrupt practices and verified unethical practices, in his wacky way of extorting the funds of the institution.

“Also, there are cases of indiscriminate award of contracts to his friends, families and cronies without following established procurement processes.”

The student’s leader therefore, urged the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the occasion by removing the Vice Chancellor of the University, as to save it from those who are deeply concerned about enriching themselves at the detriment of the future of young emerging leader’s who are studying in the institution. Lawal stated.