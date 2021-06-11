National News

NAUS wants Prof. Abayomi Fashina investigated over alleged fraud, corruption

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Foundation initiates VOW campaign to ensure vaccine access
Next Article
Reps to formulate tax policy for sweetened beverages
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Reps to formulate tax policy for sweetened beverages https://t.co/y3f1kgsnlz
5 hours ago
NAUS wants Prof. Abayomi Fashina investigated over alleged fraud, corruption https://t.co/PAZchITRfc
5 hours ago
Foundation initiates VOW campaign to ensure vaccine access https://t.co/3mk7NnjjzI
1 day ago
FEC okays N895.5b supplementary budget for military, Covid-19 vaccines https://t.co/SZnCbXZV7d
1 day ago
All existing duly issued tinted permits remain valid- IGP https://t.co/o9r9jEA6Zo
1 day ago
We Are Social Too