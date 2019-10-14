NATOR boss blames high rate of accidents on bad roads

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The leadership of Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NATOR) has made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to urgently repair the nation’s roads.

Addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi weekend, the state chairman in charge of Niger State chapter, Alhaji Hassan Shiroro said that the major causes of the accidents in Nigeria is as a result of the bad roads been experienced across the country.

He explained further that there is need by the federal Government to reconsider the roads in the country most especially in some parts of the north.

“For example if you look at the roads that are bad in Niger State they are federal roads, which I commended the efforts of the Niger State Governor for his efforts in reducing the suffering of the motorists across the state,” he added.

Alhaji Hassan who was a newly elected state chairman commended the efforts of the National President of the association for maintaining peace among the Union, assuring him of promoting peace and unity among their members while promising to carried each and every member along irrespective of the ethnicity and religion difference.

“You see if the Nigeria roads are in good condition the accident will reduced but our roads are facing serious challenges and the drivers are suffering too much, “ he said.

He explained further with dismay that if the urgent attention failed to be taking before the end of year 2020 then some Nigerians car users cannot travel far.

He then admonished the commercial vehicles drivers not to take law into their hands, called on them to be law abiding citizen.