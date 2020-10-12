National Council of Women Societies facilitates with new Emir of Zazzau

Share This





















By Isa Adamu

National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) kaduna State Chapter has felicitated with the newly appointed 19th Emir of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The President kaduna State Chapter Mrs Deborah Dan Ishaya Made the Assertion while speaking to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

She expressed felicitation with the new emir as a successor to late Dr. Shehu Idris, wishing him a peaceful and successful reign.

The NCWS President congratulated Governor Nasir El-Rufai for appointment the former envoy, saying she is optimistic in the ability of the new emir to continue where his late predecessor stopped.

Mrs Deborah Dan Ishaya said National Council of Women Societies enjoyed a robust relationship with the late emir whom they sees as a father, mentor and a patron; hoping that the new Emir will continue from there.

She urged the people of Zazzau Emirate to give their unflinching supports and cooperation to the new Emir for him to moved the Emirate forward.

We at NCWS will give our supports and allegiance to the new Royal father of all in the Emirate for peace, Progress and unity of the entire state.

“The new Emir has demonstrated his competence and ability in his antecedents as a public office holder that the kingdom will benefit from his immense troubleshooting technique to resolve some age-long communal clashes in the state.

“We urge the entire people of the state to give their maximum supports and cooperation to the new emir because he can only succeed if he is supported by all”, She said.

