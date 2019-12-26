NASS will uphold people interest in 2020, says Lawan

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the 9th National Assembly, based on its legislative agenda, has resolved to work for Nigeria by enacting legislations that serve the generality of the interest of Nigerians.

In a Christmas message which was issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said the representatives in the Assembly, since their inauguration six months ago, have devoted themselves to facilitating good governance and stimulating the economy to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.

He observed that their decisions on critical sectors of the economy, before they adjourned for the Christmas and New year, were essentially to make year 2020 and beyond prosperous for all.

“The amendment to the Deep Off-shore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, the Fiscal Policy laws, Procurement Act and the timely passage of the 2020 Budget, which was promptly assented to by the President, signpost the determination of the Assembly to work for Nigerians.

“The modest achievements of the Assembly within the short period were made possible by the bi-partisan approach to national issues by the Federal lawmakers, the collaboration and harmonious relationship with other arms of government.

“I assure you that this synergy at the highest level of governance will be sustained in the year 2020 and beyond”, he said.

The senate President however felicitated with Nigerians on the Christmas and New Year festivities, saying that Nigerians must not forget the essence of the season, which is a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ and the ideals for which he lived.