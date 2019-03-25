NASS leadership: There’ll be stiff penalties for anti-party activities -Rep

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

A returning member of the House of Representatives from Kano state, Rt. Hon. Jubrin Abdulmumini, has warned his colleagues that there would be consequences for any show of anti-party activities in the course of electing the leadership of the ninth National Assembly (NASS).

Abdumumini gave the warning at the weekend after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The lawmaker who briefed newsmen in his mission to the Villa said he congratulated the President and offered some advice on the recruitment processes for the emergence of National Assembly leadership.

Asked what the new lawmakers needed to do to avoid the mistakes of the past, Abdulmumini said “Well the position of our party and our leaders has always been that all elected members and of course, senators should exercise patience, work is going on, consultations are being carried out and I believe that no any elected senator or members of APC would allow himself to be used by the opposition like in the case of 2015. In the case of 2015, there wasn’t consequences but I am pretty sure that this time around, if anybody allowed himself to be used by the opposition party, there will certainly be consequences.”

On whether the lawmakers will toe party lines, “Well, that is what is expected. But as you also aware, they are matured people, they are elected members, there are need for engagement, are need for a lot of lobbying – that is what is obtainable all over the world. And we have in the person of the President- our father who is reaching out to everybody and of course the party chairman and other leaders working day and night consulting members and lobbying where they should so that at the end of the day we can have a very smooth leadership election. But of course, that is not to say that there is no some kind of elements of desperation as you can see, a lot of people coming out to indicate interest. Personally, I have complained about that and the way and manner they are going about it it’s a bit unhealthy for the party, because at the end of the day only one person will become Senate President and only one person will become the Speaker and other principal officers. So we need to start imbibing the culture of putting the country first or the party first before ourselves.

Personally, I have demonstrated that because I have indicated that I am not interested in tunning for the office of the speakership, deputy speakership or any principal office because of how chocked up the whole system is as regard the number of people that are contesting.

Just to open up space, and allow some of us to sit down and organise and ensure that the government and of course the party eventually have the kind of parliament or the kind of leadership of the National Assembly that they can work with harmoniously.

One of the very important issues that we tend to forget is that completely, the narrative has changed. All of us tend to be focused on who you want, who want to contest, who wants powers who wants to grap office A or office B. We completely forgotten that what is equally important is for us to start asking the question what commitment is the person who will emerge or we are ready to support ready to commit to the basic issues. Is he ready to commit to electronic system in the National Assembly so that you all that belong to constituencies would be able to see if your member or senator voted yes or no on any bill, motion or anything in the national assembly. Is he ready to commit to opening up attendance of members, publish it so that our constituents will be able to see whether their members or senators attend sittings or not? Is he ready to commit to Town Hall meeting that are attended by members? Is he ready to commit to run a functional constituency office that funds are always provided for?”