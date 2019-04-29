NasPoly to commence degree programme in 10 courses -Rector

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa (FPN), Abdullahi Ahmed, has disclosed that the school’s efforts at commencing Degree program had been given a boost as one of the Universities in the country had agreed in principle to start the program in 10 courses.

Speaking at the 35th matriculation anniversary of the Polytechnic, Ahmed said efforts were on to finalise all the formalities for this purpose.

He said: “We hope to finalise all the formalities with the view to commencing from the next Academic session.”

Emphasising that the institution was still on course to achieve its mission of moulding students into disciplined, skilled and innovative for self actualisation and national development, he further disclosed that more programmes in the fields of Science, Technical and Vocational programmes would be introduced.

To this end, he said facilities for Mechatronics Department had already been supplied, installed and staff trained.

“This is giving a signal to the commencement of National Diploma in Mechatronics Engineering very soon.”

He further said the management was working on providing conducive environment for teaching, research and learning to ensure successful accreditation and reaccreditation of all programmes in the polytechnic.

“Recently, many structures and facilities in the school were rehabilitated, including classrooms and students’ hostels, while some of the ongoing projects such as lecture halls, office complex, ICT complex, auditorium and etc, were either completed or at nearing completion stage to carter for our expansion.

“More importantly, all our programmes were accredited and or reaccredited and our carrying capacity increased.”

He said the institution had not lost focus towards achieving its mission of moulding students to become disciplined, skilled and innovative for self actualisation and national development.

He warned the matriculating students against flouting the school’s rules and regulations, warning that any one caught on the wrong side of the law would not be spared.

Over 3,681 students, comprising 2,361 National Diploma (ND) and 1,320 Higher National Diploma (HND) for the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Rector enjoined the matriculants to tolerate each other and live peacefully among themselves, and warned that no one would go scot free, if found wanting at any point in time.

“Fellow students, as you all know, you cannot strive for excellence if you are not disciplined. We live in a civilized society, and civility and decency must reflect in all our actions.

“The Polytechnic is governed by rules and regulations and there are procedures for engaging in various activities.

“I therefore urge all students to carefully read the regulations and follow the procedures accordingly. I assure you that if you do this, your days in the Polytechnic shall be happy and fruitful.”

The Rector also urged the students to shun anti-social activities such as occultism, examination malpractices and use of narcotic drugs, and advised them to study diligently to be well on their way towards achieving excellence.

He solicited the supports, loyalty, commitment and cooperation of all staff and students to make the Polytechnic a world-class institution of higher learning.