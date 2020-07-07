NASFAT empowers 23 less privileged in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nasrul-Lahil-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Kaduna Zone has provided entrepreneurial start-up pack for the less privileged in the society as part of its Zakat distributions.

The 23 less privileged were empowered at the 2020 annual zakat distribution held at the (NASFAT) village Kaduna yesterday.

The organization gave deep freezer, sewing machines, clippers, cartoons of soft drinks and cooking utensils to enable the beneficiaries start something on their own.

The Zonal Chairman of the Association Abubakar Inuwa Bello said giving Zakat is one of the obligation Allah SWA placed on all Muslims and the shearing the Zakka to the less priveledge is an annual commitment of (NASFAT)

Similarly the Branch Missioner, lmam Marooph Much’d Raji said Zakat is an Islamic finance term referring to the obligation that an individual has to donate a certain proportion of wealth each year to charitable.

He added that Zakat is a mandatory process for Muslims and is regarded as a form of worship saying Zakat is one of the most important pillars of Islam. It is mandatory for every Muslim who is financially stable, to pay zakat

It keeps one away from sin and saves the giver from the moral ill arising from the love and greed of wealth. Through Zakat, the poor are cared for; these include widows, orphans, the disabled, the needy and the destitute.

Muslims who have wealth over a certain ratio are bound to pay Zakat on it and give it to those who are less fortunate and …

“All Muslim adults who are sane and possess the nisab minimum amount of wealth held for a year should pay Zakat.

“The nisab is a minimum amount of wealth that a Muslim must possess for a whole year before zakat becomes due.

“Zakat is 2.5% of your total wealth. Therefore if you have £10,000 of wealth liable to Zakat, you would pay £250

“ There are seven categories of people who are eligible to receive Zakat:

“The poor and needy Administrators of Zakat Those whose hearts have been recently reconciled Those who have been enslaved Those in debt In the cause of God Travellers including refugees” He said

NASFAT Kaduna Branch Chairman, Engr. Muhyideen Alimi Yusuf commended Zakat Committee for their dedication saying the Association will continue implementation of the programme

He advised the beneficiaries, to use the items given to them judiciously in order to help change their lives changing their financial status, they too would be able to help others who are in need.

