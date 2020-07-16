NASC queries Sani-Omoloroi over counter order, as embattled Clerk vows to respond

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has queried the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, for exhibiting traits of insubordination to the Commission, asking him to explain within twenty four hours, why disciplinary measures should not be taken against him.

According to a statement issued by the executive chairman of the Commission, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the Commission reminded Sani-Omolori that the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, inline with Section 6(1)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (As amended).

To this end, the NASC explained that as a Clerk, he has no such authority whatsoever to dictate to the commission on anything.

Details later…

