Nasarawa Speaker drums support for new Lafia Emir

From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker , Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi has called on the people of Nasarawa State to support the new Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage to enable him carry out his new assignment as the paramount ruler and as a royal father of all.

Abdullahi made the plea yesterday while speaking to news men in lafia on the selection of the new emir of Lafia, emir of Awe and Osu Kadoko of Kadarko by Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

He said that God is the one that gives leadership to whomever he wishes and at any time, calling on citizens of the state to support leaders at all levels.

The Speaker therefore urged people of the state to see the selection of Bage and the two other traditional rulers as an act of God.

Ibrahim while felicitating with the new emir of Lafia, urged him to bring his wealth of experience for the overall growth and development of the state.

According to him “I want to assure the new Emir of Lafia of the state assembly’s readiness to collaborate with the traditional council in the area of promoting peace and harmony in the state.

“The legislators are ready to enact laws and pass resolutions that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state,’’ he said.