Nasarawa: Paramount rule calls for peaceful coexistence

From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The paramount Ruler of Kodape Cheifdom (ETSU KODAPE) in Karu Local Council of Nasarawa State, Chief Sabo Fyeunu has urged the entire ethnic nationalities residing in Kodape Chiefdom to always embrace peace.

Chief Sabo who made the call yesterday at the installation ceremony of the Minister of State Science and Technology, Muhammad Abdullahi Hassan as Talba kodape, Commodore Mohammed Musa Kasim as Shantali Kodape amongst other Gbagi illustrious sons.

He also charged them to use their positions and contribute meaningfully to the development of the chiefdom and the state at large.

According to him,” I want to use this occasion to plead with all the entire ethnic groups in this chiefdom to see yourselves as one entity. Let us embrace peace by living together harmoniously. Both Christians and Muslims communities should preach peace.”

He continued, “ Kodape Chiefdom and Karu entirely is known for long as a peaceful zone. We need to sustain it. Without peace no meaningful development can strive in an area. I admonished you to fish not bad elements around your vicinity to the security agents if there are.”

The paramount ruler who further applauded the focus and vision of Governor Abudullahi Sule for maintaining peace in the state since he assumed the mantle of leadership as the number one citizen of the state.

His words.” I sincerely appreciate the leadership quality of Engineer Abdullahi Sule for taking into Cognisance the security of lives and property of the people in the state. I call on all the citizens to give him the needed support in order to enable him drive the state developmentally to the next step. We the entire Kodape chiefdom really appreciate all the past Governors and the present for giving topmost attention to the development of Karu Local Council and the state.”