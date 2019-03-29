Nasarawa NUJ condemns kidnap of chapel chair’s wife

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has condemned in its entirety the kidnap of the wife of the state chapel of correspondents, NUJ, Alhaji Sulaiman Abubakar of Nagarta Radio by unknown gunmen along Gudi-keffi highway on Wednesday evening.

Reacting to the ugly incident, the state NUJ Council Chairman, Comrade Dogo Shammah and the NUJ Vice President Zone D Chief Wilson Bako all decried the incessant cases of insecurity that cut across the nation and called on the relevant authorities to breast up in course of carrying out their duties of saving lives and properties of Nigerians.

“We condemn absolutely the issue of kidnapping, robbery and assassination across the length and breadth of this nation on daily basis.”

The Union leaders further called on government at all levels to take proactive measures towards tackling the menace which has bedeviled the society.

“The lives of Nigerians are not saved,” they noted.

Dogo Shammah, however, appealed to relevant security operatives to work round the clock in ensuring that those kidnapped are rescued safely from the hands of the Kidnappers

“We appeal for her release because of her health status. We call on government, and relevant agencies to bring to an end this dastard acts in our society,” Dogo added.