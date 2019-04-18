Nasarawa killings: IGP orders deployment of special intervention squads

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Against the backdrop of the shootings on 14th April, 2019 in Numa Kochu village, Nasarawa State which resulted in the injury and death of innocent persons, the Inspector General Police IGP Muhammed Adamu, has ordered for the immediate deployment of combined units of intervention squads to provide additional support to the existing

operatives in the State.

The IGP further directed the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State to identify and fish out all persons connected to the dastardly killings.

The IGP in a press release by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said that combined tactical teams comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and Specialized Investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

He said the team is mandated to provide support to the existing security architecture in the State to prevent further attacks and carry out investigations into the killings.