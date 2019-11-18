Nasarawa govt bans roadside trading

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Director General of the Nasarawa State Market Bureau (NSMB), Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu, has said that the state government has banned marketing of articles on roadsides in the entire state.

He stated this in an interview he had with Journalists in Lafia, the state capital, even as he maintained that there was a law in the state forbidding street trading across major towns of the state.

Zubairu further opined that the ban on roadsides marketing, especially in Lafia the state capital, was to ensure that traders carrying out such activities in the streets of the Lafia metropolis were relocated to the Kwandere Ultra-Modern Market, Lafia which was built with funds accessed through bond but unfortunately lying fallow.

His words, “The Kwandere Ultra-Modern Market, Lafia was built with a bond which the Nasarawa State government received and the market needs not to be lying fallow. The relocation of such categories of traders to the Ultra-Modern Market will provide for decent and peaceful marketing activities.”

Answering questions on the allegations by traders of the popular Local Alamis Market that they were forced by government agencies to relocate to the Ultra-Modern Market, the Director General, added “nobody forced them to relocate. Not everybody will move to the Ultra-Modern Market from the Alamis Market.”

According to him, “Officials of the Alamis Market had approached the Market Bureau requesting for space in the Ultra-Modern Market when they stated that some Alamis Market traders wanted to leave trading by the roadsides. Consequently, the officials agreed that by November 1, 2019 those affected traders will move to the Ultra-Modern Market.”

Zubairu said that there are three categories of traders who will be moving to the Ultra-Modern Market at the moment which include: Ochanja Market traders, Grain Store traders and the Alamis Market traders adding that government has paid compensation to the affected traders.

“We also gave such affected traders money to build warehouses, as well as helping them with funds to mobilise to the Ultra-Modern Market,” hHe noted.

The director who frowned at the attitude of some traders that were allocated shops at the Lafia east modern market but failed to occupy them, warning that failure to comply with the directive, the authority of the market bureau will not hesitate to revoke their licences.