Nasarawa Commissioner urges residents to obey state laws

From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

Nasarawa State commissioner for information, culture and Tourism Mr. Danladi Dogo Shammah has admonished residents of Nasarawa State to always be respecters of rules and regulations guiding the state in order to achieve a peaceful and meaningful development of the state.

Mr. Dogo made the call Saturday while addressing residents of Nasarawa LGC of the State during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

He reiterated that if laws of the state are respected by members of the state just as he opined” meaningful development can equally stive”.

The information commissioner observed that good sanitary habit if imbibed by the members of the society, no doubt that the communities will be free from encountering diseases.

“Always keep your environement clean. Healthy living is one of the cardinal Policy of governor Sule. I call on you to embrace the introduction of the monthly environmental sanitation by our amiable governor. The governor is determined and committed towards ensuring that residents are living clean and healthy environment”. Dogo maintained

Over 86 defaulters were arraigned before a mobile court in Lafia the state capital for violating the monthly environmental exercise for the month of January, 2020.