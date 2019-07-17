Nasarawa Assembly set up C’ttee to probe LG finances

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs over non-payment of June salary to local government staff and other unnecessary deductions.

The Speaker, Rt.Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi made this known while constituting the committee after Mr. Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West) raised the issue under matter of public interest during the House proceedings at the chamber in Lafia.

The Speaker noted that it was disheartening and unfortunate that up till now, June salary of the local government staff was yet to be paid.

According to him, “What is happening in the Local government is sad and unfortunate. Why it is that 16 days after, June salary of the local government staff has not been paid. We cannot fold our hands to see our brothers and sisters who are working at the local government suffering.

He continued, “It is on this note that, I will set up six-man committee to include Hon Mohammed Alkali of Lafia North constituency as the chairman and Mr Ego Maikeffi, the clerk of the House to serve as Secretary of the committee.

The Speaker said that the House would continue to ensure that the right things are done in the interest of the state and for the overall development of the country.