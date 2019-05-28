Nasarawa Assembly approves creation of 12 new chiefdoms

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday approved Gov. Tanko Al-Makura”s request for the creation of twelve chiefdoms in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdulllahi, announced this after the House deliberated on the governor’s request during the House proceedings in Lafia.

It could recall that on May 24,the House passed the state 2019 Local Government amended bill into law to empower the state governor to create fourth class traditional chiefdoms in the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the approval was to give various communities agitating for chiefdoms and other benefiting communities a sense of belonging.

According to the Speaker, Kodape chiefdom to be created out of Karu chiefdom, Laminga chiefdom to be created out of Nasarawa Emirate ,Ashige to be created out of Assakio chiefdom.

“Others are yelwa,Agaza,Kwara,Tudun Wada, Dari to be created out of Toto,Keana,Kadarko,Karu and Kokona chiefdoms respectively.

“Amba, Iggah, Sabon-Gari, Kanje Chiefdoms to be created out of Kokona, Eggon Eholo, Keffi and Awe chiefdoms respectively, “he said.

He opined that the importance for the creation of chiefdoms across the state cannot be overemphasized, hence the need for its approval.

The Speaker maintained that traditional institution are custodians of people’s culture and peace considering the importance of peace to societal development.

Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga(APC-Awe North) ,the Majority Leader of the House while reading the governor’s letter appealed to his colleagues to approve Gov. Al-Makura’s request.

He noted that with the creation of the chiefdoms, it would give the benefiting communities a sense of belonging and enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the state at large.