National News

NARD strike: Reps ask FG to grant waiver to hire stand-in doctors

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Pollution: ERA/FoEN fear for 31m impacted Nigerians in Ogoniland
Next Article
Gov Yahaya tasks Gombe intending pilgrims to imbibe spirit of prayer
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
PDP crisis: Protesters, 6 NWC members call on Secondus to resign https://t.co/zhvLboSpe5
23 hours ago
CVR: Over 1.6m Nigerians recorded in 7weeks https://t.co/fGEAo6Dihv
23 hours ago
Institute push for domestication of discrimination against PWDs prohibition Act https://t.co/T8mcHL02jM
23 hours ago
Nigerian Army to Court Marshall Officer, conspirators fingered in Banana vendor killing -Counsel https://t.co/156rutOZxI
23 hours ago
Insecurity caused by failure to develop solid mineral sector – Masari https://t.co/2okwzKSpxO
23 hours ago
We Are Social Too