NANTMP expels publicity secretary, Ibrahim Agaie

By Usman Shuaibu

The management of the National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine practitioners (NANTMP) has expelled its publicity secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Agaie who was apprehended by the FCT Police Command on the 31st of December, 2019 at the premises of the National Secretariat of the office due to his illegal activities.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary Board of Trustees of NANTMP, Dr Enoch Ifeanyi Heart and made available to our correspondent.

The statement said that Alhaji Ibrahim Agaie was expelled from the association due to the case of money doubling he involved with one Alhaji Dahiru.

The statement also pointed out that the illegal activities of Alhaji Ibrahim Agaie were becoming inimical as well against the ethics of the association.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Agaie equally published in the social media that he had left NANTMP”, the statement said.