NAMA chides Max Air over allegations of navigational aids failure

From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said allegations of epileptic and unreliable signals at the Minna airport by Max Air Ltd as been responsible for the incident involving its aircraft, a Boeing 747-400 with registration No. 5N-DBK at Minna airport on Saturday are untrue.

Max Air director of operations, Capt. Ibrahim Dilli had attributed the unfortunate incident among other things, to the Instrument Landing System at the airport which he said was “epileptic with unreliable signals.”

However, NAMA in statement made available to reporters in Lagos noted that it has “absolute confidence in the ability of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to conduct a thorough investigation (which is ongoing).

It said” we are costrained to however put things in proper perspective for the benefit our airspace users and the flying public.

The reported weather on the day in question was 10km visibility in nil weather.”

The document signed by NAMA General Manager for Public Affairs, Mr. Khalid Emele said the alleged Instrument Landing System was successfully calibrated early this year {2019} and there has been no report of non-alignment by the equipment from pilots since then.

Other operators that have used the facility after the incident have not complained about the ILS malfunctioning. He added.

“NAMA has made available other alternative approaches like the Performance Based Navigation (PBN) approach procedures and Very High Omni-directional Radio Range/Distance Measuring Equipment (VOR/DME) approach procedures which are alternatives to the ILS.” Khalid said.

It sald also that “the agency therefore wishes to reassure airspace users and the general public that the Nigerian airspace remains safe for air travel.

In futherance to this, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on the 29th of August took delivery of a brand new Beechcraft 350 flight calibration aircraft to aid NAMA in the timely, regular and efficient conduct of flight calibration of its navigational facilities nationwide, in line with global best practices.”