NAHCON to establish outreach office in Kaduna

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it is working towards establishing a commission outreach office to ease management of hajj affairs in the state.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan made the assertion when he led members on a courtesy call to Governor Nasir Ahmed Elrufai at State House, Kaduna.

He solicited the support of the government to establish the outreach office in the state.

The Chairman disclosed that Kaduna state has benefited from its projects more than any states in the country.

He explained that some of the projects are the on-going hajj hotel, executive hall, Hajj saving scheme and Hajj Training Institutes.

In his remarks kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i

said the government is working towards having a hajj agency in order to improve the welfare of the pilgrims.

El Rufai who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Abbas Lawal assured that the government would continue to partner with the NAHCON for smooth operation of hajj affairs in the state.

The NAHCON team also visited the Emir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris and solicited the traditional institute’s support towards successful Hajj exercise.

