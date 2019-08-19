NAHCON commends stakeholders for successful 2019 hajj

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

For their efforts in ensuring the success of the2019 Hajj, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad has said the President, Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians back home are proud of the roles various stakeholders played in the conduct of the exercise in Saudi Arabia.

At the post Arafat meeting states Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Boards officials, Private Tour Operators among others where a post mortem of the 2019 Hajj exercise was carried out, Muhammad also thanked the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo (Rtd), the Nigerian Consul-General and members of staff of the embassy, for their support, cooperation, assistance and guidance.

The meeting according to him was to review the activities that took place especially during the three days camping of the pilgrims in Muna, Arafat and Muzdalifah as well as event preceding and after the Hajj.

Suggestions, opinions and lapses identified by stakeholders the NAHCON helmsman said will guide the commission in future planning for the annual religious rites.

Muhammad was also full of praise for the commission staff and the various state officials, adhoc staff and the NAHCON press corp.

According to him, “the not so envisaged and anticipated challenges faced this year are eye openers to device means of guarding against their future occurrences”.

He equally noted that “the performance of the National Medical Team this year has been very impressive because of their sacrifices, innovations, commitment, perseverance and their unequalled determination to serve the Nigerian pilgrims diligently”.