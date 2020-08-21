NAHCON Chair seeks support for Hajj Training Institute, Savings Scheme

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

Chairman Hajj Commission of Nigeria, ÑAHCON Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has sought the support for the success of the proposed Hajj Training Institute (HTI) and Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS).

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Commission’s Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the Chairman made the call when he visited the Kaduna State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board Wednesday, 19th August 2020.

The statement said the chairman described the visit as an expression of gratitude to Kaduna state board for hosting the commission’s contingent despite the short notice.

He said the visit was part of the Commission’s mobilization drive towards creating awareness on the two initiatives.

He recognized state boards as crucial to the success of both initiatives.

He said state boards will benefit immensely from the two schemes which are directly in contact with pilgrims and staff for whom training and retraining on Hajj administration and participation is essential.

The statement further said the Chairman expressed optimism that the Hajj Savings Scheme will be a game changer in the Hajj industry and one that all stake holders must collectively promote.

He said the Hajj Training Institute aims at professionalising and standardisising Hajj operation in Nigeria, open up employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

Responding to the NAHCON Chairman’s remarks, Acting Overseer of the state’s pilgrims’ welfare board, Hajiya Hannatu Zailani, thanked the leadership of NAHCON for the visit and pledged the board’s readiness to support NAHCON whenever the need arises because of the Commission’s laudable initiatives.

She described the two schemes as eliciting enthusiasm and said they are eagerly awaiting their commencement. She further informed the gathering that out of the 2,383 pilgrims that registered for 2020 Hajj in the state, only172 had requested for a refund, the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...