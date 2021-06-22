NAFDAC to register, certify premises of chemical manufacturers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is set to register, certify premises of chemical manufacturers in order to boost the nation’s economy.

It has also agreed with manufacturers of chemical products in Nigeria to explore the international market with chemical products to enhance the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

A statement signed on Sunday by the agency’s resident media consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, stated that NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this during a virtual stakeholders’ meeting with chemical manufacturers.

Adeyeye said that the product would also serve as a potent catalyst for industrial growth, adding that the current focus of the NAFDAC management was to ensure the agency’s regulatory activities was in line with international best practices.

She said that the aim of the stakeholders meeting was to sensitise, enlightene and create awareness on the current trends in the regulation of the manufacture of chemicals with emphasis on the need to be listed as a Chemical Manufacturer in Nigeria.

The NAFDAC boss noted that the chemical evaluation and research directorate has the mandate to ensure that only the right quality chemicals are manufactured, imported, exported, distributed, sold and used in Nigeria.

Adeyeye disclosed that the directorate has put in place effective regulations and guidelines for sound chemical management in Nigeria.

She said that this was achieved by ensuring proper utilisation of chemicals in a manner that reduces risk to health and environment.