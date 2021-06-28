NAF refutes claims of attack on Kaduna Base

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Nigeria Air-Force has refuted the claims making round that its Kaduna base came under terrorists attack in the early hours of yesterday.

In a statement made by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force said the news was peddled by merchants of fake news.

He however, urged the general public to disregard the news as it is completely false.

He said, merchants of fake news are at it again. “This time around, their focus is on the premier Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna, which they claimed came under terrorist attack in the early hours of 26 June 2021.

“Members of the public should please disregard the news as it is entirely false. There was nothing of such as the inhabitants of the entire Base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat of fear of attacks.”