NAF reaffirms commitment to safeguarding national territorial integrity

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

Abubakar made the commitment in Gombe on Monday, at the ground breaking ceremony of 203 Combat Reconnaissance Group of the NAF, Sanni Abacha International Airport, Gombe.

According to hm, the newly established group is strategically located in Gombe State to enable NAF to carry out its responsibilities more effectively, especially in the North-East.

He said the group was also expected to add more value to organisational operations in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the zone and the country at large.

“The group also marks another milestone in the service efforts to mark its presence in the critical parts of the zone.

“Upon my assumption of duty in 2015, I charted a new course for the service with the vision to reposition NAF into a highly professional discipline for capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient deployment of firepower.

“We also expanded the service by creating two new additional commands, one of which is the operational command with headquarters in Bauchi, as well as several others,” he said.

Abubakar added that all the efforts were geared toward securing the country as well as bringing security closer to the people.

“We also created some quick response groups/units also to bring security closer to the people.

“Some of these groups/units are located in Gembu in Taraba, Zamfara, Agatu in Benue; Plateau, Nasarawa and Katsina State, in response to the security challenges in the various areas,” he said.

Also, the Special Guest of Honour, Gov. Abubakar Yahaya of Gombe state, commended NAF for establishing the group in the state.

Yahaya said NAF had been in the front line in the fight against insurgency and other security threats plaguing the country, especially in the North-East.

“I have no doubt that the group will go a long way in tackling insecirity and othe security threats plaguing the state.

“The establishment of the group will also foster civil/military relations in the state. The people of Gombe state will no longer live in perpetual fear of the insurgents,” he said.

