NAF fighter jet kills scores of Boko Haram terrorists’ in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Armed Forces said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has killed several Boko Haram members in Borno State.

A statement issued Thursday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation was part of objective of restoring peace and security in the North East of the country.

“The latest of these attacks was executed at Parisu, a Boko Haram Terrorists’ hideout, within the Sambisa Forest on 31 March 2020, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed a resurgence of activities within the settlement.

“Fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to attack the hideout took turns in engaging the location, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“Other fighters, who attempted to reposition themselves in order to engage the attack aircraft, were taken out in follow-on strikes at their hiding places under shrubbery.”

The statement further said that the Armed Forces which is working in synergy with counterpart security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the tempo of offensive action against all elements inimical to the peace and security of the country.