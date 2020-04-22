NAF distributes food items, other palliatives in Abuja communities

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

As part of activities to mark its 56th Anniversary, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday, distributed food items and other palliatives to indigent members of its host communities in Nuwalege, Zamani and Ushafa in the Abuja Municipal and Bwari Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NAF In a statement issued yesterday by Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola,

Director of Public Relations and Information, said the palliatives, which were handed over by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, are aimed at complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in assuaging the hardships being experienced by Nigerians due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Unlike previous NAF Day Celebrations, this year’s anniversary has been scaled down in keeping with the mood of the Nation as well as the need to comply with the stipulated precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. The distribution of palliatives to NAF host communities, which commenced today, would also be replicated in all the 6 Geopolitical Zones of the Country and would last until 26 April 2020.”

While fielding questions from the Press, the Representative of the CAS, AVM Amao, stated that the NAF Day is usually marked with a lot of fanfare and major activities such as ceremonial parades, anniversary lectures, medical outreaches, gala nights and award ceremonies as well as static and aerial displays, amongst others.

However, he disclosed, “with the mood of the Nation as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the NAF decided this year to mark the anniversary in a low key manner whilst reaching out to poor and vulnerable members of our host communities through the distribution palliatives”.

He added that members of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) would also be complementing the effort of the NAF through the distribution of palliatives to some communities before the end of the week.

He appealed to beneficiaries to stay safe and observe all the precautionary safety measures and guidelines stipulated by the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant Government Agencies, as the NAF would continue to visit them from time to time to further enlighten them on steps they could take individually and collectively to stem the Pandemic.

