NAF destroys armed bandits camp, kills dozens in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed an armed bandits’ camp and neutralized dozens of bandits in air strikes conducted at Doumbourou Forest in Zamfara State.

NAF in a statement issued yesterday by Its Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola said the operation was executed Saturday, pursuant to human intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that some locations within the forest were being used by the armed bandits as hideouts, including a group of huts belonging to a notorious kingpin named “Dangote”.

“Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), an Alpha Jet aircraft was detailed to attack the armed bandits’ camp leading to the destruction of their structures and neutralization of close to two dozen bandits.

“The NAF, working in consonance with other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the Country.”