NAF conducts counter terrorism exercise in Kano airport

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In furtherance of its efforts to ensure combat readiness for effective response to security threats to Nigeria’s Airports and other critical national assets, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday conducted a Counter Terrorism (CT) Simulation Exercise at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

The Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola said the exercise codenamed ‘Exercise STEEL DOME 2’, was organized in collaboration with other security agencies at the Airport and entailed insertion and extraction of NAF Special Forces (The Panthers) within the terminal buildings to retake the Airport from terrorists.

The Exercise, which would be replicated in other major airports across the country, had earlier been conducted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos in 2016.

He said the simulation exercise is coming barely 3 days after the successful conduct of another CT Exercise, code named ‘EXERCISE NA ZO’, along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

Speaking during the Airport Security Simulation Exercise (ASEX), the Guest of Honour (GOH), the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed that he was very impressed by the performance, zeal and foresight of the current leadership of the NAF in steering the Service towards fulfilling its mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of a united Nigeria.

According to him, without any doubt, the NAF had been consistent in demonstrating the capacity to effectively and efficiently bring to bear, its combat capability to decisively deal with terrorism and banditry activities within the country and entire sub-region.