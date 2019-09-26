N90bn election fund scam: Osinbajo offers to waive immunity to prove innocence

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has offered to waive his constitutional immunity to prove his innocence in the alleged N90 billion election fund scam.

Reacting to a viral report where a former Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, alleged that the Vice President received the sum of N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to prosecute the February 2019 Presidential election.

Frank had alleged that Osinbajo, when queried by President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter, had replied that he used the money for the election.

Asked to breakdown how the money was expended, Osinbajo allegedly told the President that he gave N11 billion to two party leaders from the South-west zone.

Frank said Buhari later got to know that the Vice President released only N5 billion for the election allegedly to the South-west leaders.

The former APC stalwart, who has since joined the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), claimed that certain cabal in the Presidency queried Osinbajo’s claim of spending such humongous amount of money only to defeat the opposition with a lean margin of a little over 60,000 votes in the South-west at the Presidential poll.

Osinbajo in a tweet confirmed by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday therefore declared his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office.

The Vice President tweeted “In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.”