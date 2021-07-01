N895.8bn supplementary budget scales second reading in Reps

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday

passed through second reading,

President Mohammadu Buhari’s supplementary budget of N895, 842, 465, 917 billion for 2021 fiscal year

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Ado Doguwa moved the motion for the reading of the bill at Wednesday plenary

It will be recalled that the President had on Tuesday requested that the House gives approval for the supplementary budget.

The budget is essentially to procure COVID-19 vaccines and the sustain the fight against insecurity in the country.

Of the amount, N173, 445, 506, 664 is for Recurrent Non–Debt Expenditure, while the sum of N722, 396, 959, 253 is for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year.

The bill which witnessed no debates and opposition was eventually adopted for second reading.