N75bn youth find: Each beneficiary to get between N250,000 to N5m – Finance Minister

From :Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has explained that between N250,000 to N5 million will be accessible to each benefiting youth in the Federal Government’s N75 billion entrepreneurship youth support fund.

The Minister disclosed this in Kaduna at the weekend during an engagement meeting with 77 District Heads and religious leaders.

The engagement was in continuation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to all his cabinet members to return home and interface with their constituents on the efforts of the present administration towards national development.

Speaking at the event held Kaduna State University (KASU), Finance Minister also explained how youths can access the N75 billion entrepreneurship youth support fund.

She said each benefiting youth would have amount ranging from N250,000 to N5 million.

She said, amount accessible to each beneficiary would be dependent on their business idea, proposal and their repayment plan, noting that, the interest-free loan is expected to be paid back to the Government within the period of five years.

The Finance Minister who said that, the meeting was designed to get inputs on best ways to empower the youths in reaction to the #EndSARS protest which metamorphosed into looting, appealed to religious and traditional leaders to help sensitize parents at community level on the need to instil family values on their children.

According to her, “we are calling on the attention of parents that we have failed our children in the sense that the kind of value we use to have is no more. We need to remind ourselves that our children needs to be upright and that, this criminality going on a daily basis is not for their benefits and the benefit of the state and country.”

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, called on the stakeholders to put all hands on deck in supporting government in the discharge of its duties of protecting lives and property and also job creations.

The minister further called on the youth to be self reliant by focusing on skills acquisition and not to be over dependent on government. He also urged the leaders to be advocates of peace in all their dealings for meaningful development

Earlier in her remarks, Kaduna state Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, condemned the recent spate of lootings and destructions of public and private property across the country.

