N30,000 minimum wage: Kebbi NUT denies bribery allegation

From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Comrade Isa A. Umar has debunked the allegations level against the National President of the Union, Comrade Nasiu Idris that he is behind the failure of the state government to Implement the N30,000 minimum wage and the payment of 2019 annual leave grants.

He stated this yesterday while speaking to our correspondent on phone adding that the National President of the NUT, Comrade Nasiru Idris has no knowledge about the negotiations between the Kebbi State Government and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), urged people to disregard the information.

He expressed dismay over some civil servants who are going around accusing the national president of NUT of being behind their problems adding that the president is not in the country, he has traveled to UK for official assignment and has no hands in the issue.

“You see, he told the State NLC Chairman that nobody should mention his name in any matter involving Kebbi State Government and people should not drag him to the State Government affairs, Nasiru did not know anything regarding to the matter.”

He said that the negotiations are purely for the NLC and they should face their own issue not to join issue with our president. “People are trying to be mischievous and barbaric in their acts,” he said.

He then urged the people of the state to verify their information before go on air adding that maintaining peace and dialogue is the best solution to any government.