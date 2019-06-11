N3.4bn scam: Emir Sanusi’s probe continues – Kano govt.

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, has declared that despite the reported truce reached between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, it will continue probing the alleged financial misappropriation of N3.4 billion.

Our correspondent reports that the commission last week submitted its preliminary report to the state government, seeking the suspension of the emir for scuttling investigation over allegations of misappropriation of the emirate’s funds amounting to N3.4 billion.

However, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado at a press conference in Kano yesterday, stated that the body had been empowered by law to independently probe the emir.

He said, “The general public may recall that the Commission is in receipt of a Complaint filed by Concerned Friends of Kano Emirate dated 28th March, 2017 on allegation of Financial misappropriation by Kano Emirate Council under Emir Sanusi II. The petitioners raised some allegations bothering on spending funds belonging to Emirate Council without appropriation and regards to due process.”

He explained that the law establishing the Commission has made it to be independent under section 8, 9 and 15 of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission law 2008 as amended.

Muhyi added that the commission is only acting on petition bothering around allegations raised by some concerned friends of the Kano Emirate on financial misappropriation of the emirate’s funds under Emir Sanusi II.

He therefore stated that the Commission, despite the preliminary report, is still continuing with its investigation while waiting on the government to act on the report.

However, he added that the query letter issued to the Emir of Kano Sanusi II by the state government based on the report of the Commission has raised issues that regard clarifications to prove the independence of the Commission.

“That this investigation was not commenced at the instance of the government of Kano state but as a result of series of complaints by citizens of the state.

“That by virtue of Section 8 of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission law 2008 (as amended) which provides that “in exercising its powers under this law, the Commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority”, the Commission is not under the control or discretion of any authority or person.

“That our preliminary report is only for the government to act administratively so that the Commission can continue to exercise its responsibilities without any interference and nothing more.

“That as far as the Commission is concerned this investigation is ongoing and the Commission will do everything legally possible to deliver its mandate with respect to the case,” he declared.