N2.3 tr stimulus: 36 govs to meet Osinbajo over economic sustainability c’ttee

Advocate revitalization of Mortgage Bank

Govs will be part of the plan, says VP

By Lateef Ibrahim and Sunday Ode, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, have resolved to engage with the Vice President and Chairman of the National Economic Council, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to facilitate States’ representation in the implementation committee of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan.

The Governors have also advocated for the revitalization of Nigeria’s Mortgage Bank to support the government’s ambitious housing programme, and the importance of the N2 trillion Nigeria Infrastructure Investment Fund to stimulate the economy.

These were parts of the highlights of the communiqué, issued at the end of the virtual meeting of the NGF held on Wednesday, which was made available to the media yesterday in Abuja.

In the communiqué signed by the Chairman of the NGF and governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, they also resolved to collaborate with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and FERMA (Federal Roads Maintenance Agency) to ensure the implementation of the five percent user charge on the pump price of petrol and the international vehicle transit charge to better fund road projects in Nigeria.

Part of the communiqué reads, “Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum resolved as follows to:

‘Endorse the work of Governor Okowa’s Committee to consolidate measures to gradually open the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

“Endorse the work of the El-Rufai Committee and resolved to engage with the Vice President and Chairman of the National Economic Council, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to facilitate States’ representation in the implementation committee of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan.

“Members also advocated for the need to revitalize Nigeria’s Mortgage Bank to support the government’s ambitious housing programme, and the importance of the N2 trillion Nigeria Infrastructure Investment Fund to stimulate the economy.

“Collaborate with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and FERMA to ensure the implementation of the 5% user charge on the pump price of petrol and the international vehicle transit charge to better fund road projects in Nigeria.

“Although the second corruption survey focused on federal government agencies, members resolved to collaborate with UNODC to strengthen public complaints mechanisms across State MDAs given that state institutions, businesses and households are affected by bribe seeking among public sector officials.

“Collaborate with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to support the implementation of the National Gas Expansion Programme through a state-wide adoption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); easing gas pipeline right of way applications; and encouraging the micro stove assembly for small businesses, including facilitating training for gas operators.

“Finally, given the rise in the community spread of coronavirus cases with mild or no symptoms, State governments are encouraged to ramp up testing to curb the spread of the virus especially amongst those with preexisting conditions and the elderly”, it said.

The NGF, while noting that the World Bank Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) programme which is a US$100 million COVID-19 support from the federal government to fund health mitigation measures across states, acknowledged that the Fund “comes at a critical time as the impact of COVID-19 prolongs and when State governments prepare for the reopening of the economy, and it will support broader mitigation measures required to ensure seamless easing of the lockdown across States”.

The forum noted the COVID19 pandemic and the new strategy being rolled out by the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) to address the spread of the pandemic.

They NGF revealed that Local government areas, LGAs, with high burden of diseases (Hotspot) have been identified and targeted with interventions such as increased testing, and promotion of non-pharmaceutical intervention including hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, mandatory masking in public and partial or total lockdown restricting movement.

