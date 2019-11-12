N2.08m project: District Gov. tasks Nigerians on maintenance culture

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Governor of Rotary International for District 9125, Dr. Victor Onukwugha has pleaded with Nigerians to maintain projects donated by rotary clubs.

He also said Rotary International will not relent in addressing the plight of the poor and the vulnerable all over the world.

Onukwugha made the plea while inaugurating the newly-renovated N2.08million eight classrooms donated to Galuwyi Primary School by the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama.

He said in its six areas of focus, Rotary International places high premium on education because it is key to the development of any nation.

He said: “No investment is too small on education because an educated nation will be healthy, safe and developed on a faster pace. Education is one of our six areas of focus and we remain committed to it.

“I am happy that RC Abuja Maitama has renovated these eight classrooms to quality standard. If a project is not up to acceptable standard, I do not commission it. We hope in the next few years, future leaders and heroes/ heroines will emerge from this school to contribute their quota to national development.

“My dear pupils, take advantage of the conducive learning environment put in place by Rotary to excel in life. We will be proud to see you leading this nation in the near future.

“But I want to appeal to Nigerians who have benefitted many projects from different Rotary clubs to please maintain these endowments. Some of these projects are executed with global and district grants. We can only be encouraged to do more if our projects are well-maintained.

“For the people of Galuwyi Village, I am happy that the District Head said the community had never felt the presence of government except the interventions of Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama. This is encouraging, we will do more for you and other communities in the District 9125.”

On her part, the Connect President of RC Abuja Maitama, Rotn. Eucharia Ekweozoh, said the total cost of the renovation of the classrooms was N 2,058,400

“In the last eight years, this club, from our own humanitarian service funds without any government back up, has had some landmark interventions in Galuwyi.

“We have supported the community with water supply by drilling four boreholes; we renovated their health centre and also built a two- room quarters for health personnel in order to ensure that they live among the villagers in case of emergency.

“We have also supplied different types of drugs to them every year, renovated their school library and equipped it with different text books to help the teachers and students.

“Following grants from Rotary International, we provided school benches and desks not quite long.”

The District Head of Galuwyi, Chief Ezekiel Dimas said: “We have never felt the impact of the government. All our basic amenities have been provided for us by Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama. We appreciate Rotary International for coming to our aid.”