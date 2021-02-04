N1bn cancer fund: Stakeholders push for creation of Agency

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Stakeholders have called for establishment of agency to handle better financing mechanism for cancer.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, during a media engagement to mark the World Cancer Day, Executive Director of the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Dr. Aminu Magashi, said the establishment of the agency was necessary to ensure effective utilization of funds budgeted for cancer.

He lamented that 1billion naira budgeted for cancer is hanging in the bank because there is no financing mechanism for utilization of the fund.

“We have 1billion naira in the bank for this project, but the major stakeholders and the government have not reached common grounds on how to utilize the fund.

“Based on this lingering delay, we want a permanent structure to tackle cancer financing issues.

“ Also, we want the current committee by the ministry of health to include Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). We want transparency and accountability. This is no time to include family and friends in committees at the expense of people with the wealth of knowledge. We want people who understand the challenges we face. People are dying from these diseases and we cannot sit by and watch. We want the ministry to do the right thing.”

Also speaking, Dr Adamu Umar, President of Nigerian Cancer Society, (NCS), said that the five years survival of Cancer in the country was abysmally low because of the multiple factors including but not limited to; late presentation, lack of awareness l, weak health infrastructure, poverty and high cost of cancer care with associated catastrophic impact on family finances.

Umar said the NCS would continue to ensure that every cancer patient in the country has access to standard care without undue catastrophic impact on their family finances, which was one of the society cardinal goals.

“ The collaboration with Africa Health Budget Network and the Nigerian Medical Association is to explore avenues to achieving this goal.

“Moving forward, we will set up tam tracking mechanisms to ensure cancer related funds in the budget are released and judiciously spent, particularly the catastrophic cancer fund,” he noted.

The NCS President stressed that the association would also ensure that the international cancer center was reactivated and put to use benefit the growing population of cancer patients in the country.

“It is more than a decade since the idea was conceptualized and it is yet to see the light of the day. We in the NCS see a missed opportunity to provide affordable cancer services in the abandoned project.

“ We are therefore prioritizing advocacy for reactivation of this laudable project,” he noted.

According to him, through raising the public and political literacy and understanding around cancer, we reduce fear, increase understanding, dispel myths and misconceptions, and change behaviors and attitudes.

He urged Nigerians that it was doable and everyone should be advocate towards achieving the goal.

While declaring the event open, the chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, expresses worry over cancer death related cases in the country.

He called on the need to create more awareness on dangers of cancer.

Sununu added that the National Assembly will ensure that money budgeted for cancer is judiciously used.

“We will do our best at the National Assembly to ensure the wellbeing of Nigerians. My committee will stand by its mandate and do what is best for Nigerians.”

